Hartlepool RNLI attend emergency at Newport Bridge
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Hartlepool RNLI were called to assist with an incident on the River Tees earlier this morning.
Hartlepool RNLI volunteers were called to an incident by the Humber Coastguard at Newport Bridge, on the River Tees, at 3am on Saturday, April 26.
The inshore lifeboat Solihull was launched with four crew members.
Once the incident was resolved, crew members returned to the Ferry Road lifeboat station where Solihull was refuelled and made ready for service by 7.15am.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.