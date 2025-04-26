Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool RNLI were called to assist with an incident on the River Tees earlier this morning.

Hartlepool RNLI volunteers were called to an incident by the Humber Coastguard at Newport Bridge, on the River Tees, at 3am on Saturday, April 26.

The inshore lifeboat Solihull was launched with four crew members.

Once the incident was resolved, crew members returned to the Ferry Road lifeboat station where Solihull was refuelled and made ready for service by 7.15am.