Hartlepool RNLI attend Service of Thanksgiving at York Minster to mark organisation's 200th birthday
Deputy coxswain Matt Adams, who has been a volunteer at the Ferry Road lifeboat station, in Hartlepool, for 22 years, said: “It was a really nice event with people attending from the north of England and beyond and it was also good to see our colleagues from many of the neighbouring stations along the coast.
"We were all here to remember those who have served before us and everyone within the RNLI who play there part in saving lives at sea.
"It's been a very proud day for all of us. But we must also remember the hard work of the fundraisers and supporters of the charity that allow the volunteer crew members to be on call to help those in trouble at sea.”
