The president of the RNLI, the Duke of Kent, also attended the service.

Deputy coxswain Matt Adams, who has been a volunteer at the Ferry Road lifeboat station, in Hartlepool, for 22 years, said: “It was a really nice event with people attending from the north of England and beyond and it was also good to see our colleagues from many of the neighbouring stations along the coast.

"We were all here to remember those who have served before us and everyone within the RNLI who play there part in saving lives at sea.

Hartlepool RNLI crew members attend a Service of Thanksgiving at York Minster to mark the 200th anniversary of The Royal National Lifeboat Institution. Pictured at the York Minster service are, from left, Hartlepool RNLI Enterprise Branch fundraiser, Jane Leek, and Hartlepool RNLI volunteer crew members Matt Adams, Steve Pounder and Matt Blanchard.