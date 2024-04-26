Hartlepool RNLI attend Service of Thanksgiving at York Minster to mark organisation's 200th birthday

Hartlepool RNLI crew members attended a Service of Thanksgiving at York Minster to mark the 200th anniversary of The Royal National Lifeboat Institution.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 26th Apr 2024, 12:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The president of the RNLI, the Duke of Kent, also attended the service.

Deputy coxswain Matt Adams, who has been a volunteer at the Ferry Road lifeboat station, in Hartlepool, for 22 years, said: “It was a really nice event with people attending from the north of England and beyond and it was also good to see our colleagues from many of the neighbouring stations along the coast.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We were all here to remember those who have served before us and everyone within the RNLI who play there part in saving lives at sea.

Hartlepool RNLI crew members attend a Service of Thanksgiving at York Minster to mark the 200th anniversary of The Royal National Lifeboat Institution. Pictured at the York Minster service are, from left, Hartlepool RNLI Enterprise Branch fundraiser, Jane Leek, and Hartlepool RNLI volunteer crew members Matt Adams, Steve Pounder and Matt Blanchard.Hartlepool RNLI crew members attend a Service of Thanksgiving at York Minster to mark the 200th anniversary of The Royal National Lifeboat Institution. Pictured at the York Minster service are, from left, Hartlepool RNLI Enterprise Branch fundraiser, Jane Leek, and Hartlepool RNLI volunteer crew members Matt Adams, Steve Pounder and Matt Blanchard.
Hartlepool RNLI crew members attend a Service of Thanksgiving at York Minster to mark the 200th anniversary of The Royal National Lifeboat Institution. Pictured at the York Minster service are, from left, Hartlepool RNLI Enterprise Branch fundraiser, Jane Leek, and Hartlepool RNLI volunteer crew members Matt Adams, Steve Pounder and Matt Blanchard.

"It's been a very proud day for all of us. But we must also remember the hard work of the fundraisers and supporters of the charity that allow the volunteer crew members to be on call to help those in trouble at sea.”

Related topics:HartlepoolYork MinsterRNLIKentEngland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.