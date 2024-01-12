Hartlepool RNLI chairman presents cafe owner with letter of thanks after she raises over £1,000 for the charity
Both staff members and customers at The Arches Cafe, in Park Road, Hartlepool, contributed to the fundraising efforts which saw more than £1,000 donated to the charity.
Kathryn O’Kane, who owns the business, said: "My customers are really keen to support the town's RNLI charity.
"They bring gifts for the tombola and if they win something they often put the prize back as they are just happy to help fundraise.
"But basically it's just nice to play a part in helping save lives at sea.
"I also feel appreciated by the fundraisers from the charity, especially Anne Wray, who has become a good friend.”
Hartlepool RNLI chairman, Malcolm Cook, said: "The support we receive from individuals and business owners in the town such as Kathryn is amazing.
"Myself, the station officials and volunteer crew members really do appreciate their help."