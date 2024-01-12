Acafe in Hartlepool has been thanked for its fundraising efforts after raising vital cash for the Hartlepool RNLI.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Both staff members and customers at The Arches Cafe, in Park Road, Hartlepool, contributed to the fundraising efforts which saw more than £1,000 donated to the charity.

Kathryn O’Kane, who owns the business, said: "My customers are really keen to support the town's RNLI charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"They bring gifts for the tombola and if they win something they often put the prize back as they are just happy to help fundraise.

Cafe owner, Kathryn O Kane, (centre), is presented with a letter of thanks and a framed picture of the Hartlepool lifeboat by Hartlepol RNLI chairman Malcolm Cook (top right). Also pictured is Hartlepool RNLI coxswain, Robbie Maiden, and enterprise branch fundraiser, Anne Wray.

"But basically it's just nice to play a part in helping save lives at sea.

"I also feel appreciated by the fundraisers from the charity, especially Anne Wray, who has become a good friend.”

Hartlepool RNLI chairman, Malcolm Cook, said: "The support we receive from individuals and business owners in the town such as Kathryn is amazing.