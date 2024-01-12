News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool RNLI chairman presents cafe owner with letter of thanks after she raises over £1,000 for the charity

Acafe in Hartlepool has been thanked for its fundraising efforts after raising vital cash for the Hartlepool RNLI.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 12th Jan 2024, 13:31 GMT
Both staff members and customers at The Arches Cafe, in Park Road, Hartlepool, contributed to the fundraising efforts which saw more than £1,000 donated to the charity.

Kathryn O’Kane, who owns the business, said: "My customers are really keen to support the town's RNLI charity.

"They bring gifts for the tombola and if they win something they often put the prize back as they are just happy to help fundraise.

Cafe owner, Kathryn O Kane, (centre), is presented with a letter of thanks and a framed picture of the Hartlepool lifeboat by Hartlepol RNLI chairman Malcolm Cook (top right). Also pictured is Hartlepool RNLI coxswain, Robbie Maiden, and enterprise branch fundraiser, Anne Wray.Cafe owner, Kathryn O Kane, (centre), is presented with a letter of thanks and a framed picture of the Hartlepool lifeboat by Hartlepol RNLI chairman Malcolm Cook (top right). Also pictured is Hartlepool RNLI coxswain, Robbie Maiden, and enterprise branch fundraiser, Anne Wray.
Cafe owner, Kathryn O Kane, (centre), is presented with a letter of thanks and a framed picture of the Hartlepool lifeboat by Hartlepol RNLI chairman Malcolm Cook (top right). Also pictured is Hartlepool RNLI coxswain, Robbie Maiden, and enterprise branch fundraiser, Anne Wray.

"But basically it's just nice to play a part in helping save lives at sea.

"I also feel appreciated by the fundraisers from the charity, especially Anne Wray, who has become a good friend.”

Hartlepool RNLI chairman, Malcolm Cook, said: "The support we receive from individuals and business owners in the town such as Kathryn is amazing.

"Myself, the station officials and volunteer crew members really do appreciate their help."

