Hartlepool RNLI crewmembers learn new skills at Lifeboat College in Dorset

Laura Cooling and Daynor Guerin have spent the past year 'learning the ropes' at the Ferry Road lifeboat station and have now qualified as crewmembers.

They recently took part in a 'crew emergency procedures' training course at RNLI’s headquarters at Poole in Dorset.

Laura said: "It was a really good course, very informative and vital for the work we do at sea. The accommodation at the college was fantastic and the staff were very knowledgeable and supportive.

Hartlepool RNLI volunteer crew members Laura Cooling(left) and Daynor Guerin recently returned from training in Dorset./Photo: RNLI/Tom Collins

"I did find the lifeboat capsize exercise rather daunting but overall it was an amazing experience."

Daynor said: "It was great fun taking part in the practical side of the sea survival training at the RNLI Lifeboat College. I enjoyed working as part of a team with crewmembers from other lifeboat stations and learning how to keep myself and others safe in an emergency situation.

"The hardest part was moving about under the overturned lifeboat as the lifejacket was so buoyant!

“The best part was when we did an exercise to abandon ship. We had to jump from a platform into the pool and climb aboard liferafts in full darkness with the wave machine, rain and thunder and lightning all adding to the drama.

"Overall I now feel far more confident if I was to find myself in a similar situation."

Hartlepool RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager Chris Hornsey has praised Laura and Daynor for their hard work.