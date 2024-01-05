Lifeboat crews from Hartlepool and Redcar took part in the late night search after reports of a missing person in the sea.

On Thursday, January 4, Hartlepool RNLI crews took part in a search alongside Redcar RNLI for a missing person who had reportedly been washed off South Gare, in Redcar.

The all-weather lifeboat was launched at 9.10pm and searched the Teesside Wind Farm area, just off the Redcar coast.

Crews did not find anything and the lifeboat stood down at 11.20pm, returning to the Ferry Road lifeboat station at 11.30pm.

Hartlepool RNLI all-weather lifeboat pictured heading out sea to take part in the search near Redcar. Picture: Tom Collins

The Coastguard and rescue helicopter from Humberside also took part in the search.

Hartlepool RNLI deputy launch authority, Steve Pounder, said "The volunteer crew had just returned from a two hour training exercise when they were called out to take part in the search.