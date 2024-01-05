Hartlepool RNLI crews search for missing person near Redcar
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Thursday, January 4, Hartlepool RNLI crews took part in a search alongside Redcar RNLI for a missing person who had reportedly been washed off South Gare, in Redcar.
The all-weather lifeboat was launched at 9.10pm and searched the Teesside Wind Farm area, just off the Redcar coast.
Crews did not find anything and the lifeboat stood down at 11.20pm, returning to the Ferry Road lifeboat station at 11.30pm.
The Coastguard and rescue helicopter from Humberside also took part in the search.
Hartlepool RNLI deputy launch authority, Steve Pounder, said "The volunteer crew had just returned from a two hour training exercise when they were called out to take part in the search.
“Despite their best efforts, the lifeboat crew were unable to locate the casualty and were eventually stood down by the Coastguard."