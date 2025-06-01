Hartlepool RNLI help paddle boarder being blown out to sea

By Madeleine Raine
Published 1st Jun 2025, 17:54 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2025, 17:56 BST

Hartlepool RNLI were called to help a paddle boarder who was being blown out to sea near Steetley Pier, on the Headland, in Hartlepool.

The Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat launched with four volunteer crew members at 2pm on Saturday, May 31, and was at the scene a few minutes later.

The paddle boarder was taken aboard the lifeboat and returned to the shore opposite Steetley pier where the local Coastguard team were ready to help.

A second paddle boarder nearer the shoreline was also helped to shore.

Pictured is the Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat out at sea recently.Pictured is the Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat out at sea recently.
Pictured is the Hartlepool RNLI inshore lifeboat out at sea recently.

Inshore lifeboat helm, Ken Hay, said: “The person on the beach who witnessed the situation and made the 999 call to the Coastguard did the right thing.

“Both the paddle boarders were returned cold but safely to the beach.”

Weather conditions were described as flat with a westerly offshore wind.

The inshore lifeboat returned to the Ferry Road lifeboat station at 2.45pm and was ready for service again by 3pm.

