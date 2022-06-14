RNLI crews were alerted today (June 14) at 11.38am to assist two people onboard the boat which was located 15 miles off Hartlepool.

The all weather lifeboat ‘Betty Huntbatch’ and volunteer crew launched at 11.55am and were alongside the casualty vessel at 12.40pm where a towline was attached and the vessel towed her back to Hartlepool Marina.

Deputy launch authority Steve Pounder said “This was a straightforward tow job for the volunteer crew and it was good to see the motor cruiser brought back safely to Hartlepool Marina where the local Coastguard team were waiting to assist us.”

