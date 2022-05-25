Hartlepool RNLI mascot to join fundraisers at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre this weekend

Stormy Stan will join fundraisers at the centre on Saturday, May 28, supporting the town lifeboat’s enterprise branch fundraising day from 10am.

It will be the team’s first collection since the pandemic.

Enterprise branch chairperson Beryl Sherry said: "This is our first fundraiser since the Covid restrictions so we are all looking forward to meeting our supporters and the shoppers who are always generous when it comes to making donations and buying gifts at our stall.

Stormy Stan pictured with (left to right) Hartlepool RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew members Glen Pearson, Daynor Gee and Alex Ramsay. Picture by Tom Collins.

"It's their help that allows our volunteer crew members to help save lives at sea."

Hartlepool RNLI operates an “all weather” lifeboat Betty Huntbatch and smaller inshore lifeboat Solihull from its base in Ferry Road.

They are manned by crew who are all volunteers and are on call 24/7 all year round.