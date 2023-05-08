Hartlepool RNLI music concert in historic St Hilda's Church raises impressive sum for lifesavers at sea
A concert at St Hilda’s Church on the Headland was hailed as a “tremendous success” after raising over £1,000 for Hartlepool RNLI.
The event in the beautiful historic church featured fantastic performances from the Hartlepool Ladies Choir, Durham Youth Connection Theatre Company and Hartlepool’s Kate Sirs School of Music.
In total, the evening raised £1,136 for the town’s lifeboat service.
Hartlepool RNLI chairman Malcolm Cook said: "The event was a tremendous success. The church was packed out and it was a privilege to listen to the various performers who supported the event."
Malcolm thanked David Smith of the Cleveland and Durham Oddfellows who were instrumental in organising the concert.
He added: “Our Enterprise Branch did a brilliant job selling raffle tickets and providing refreshments throughout the evening."
David Smith of the Cleveland and Durham Oddfellows said: "One massive effort produced an amazing evening for a tremendous cause.
"Thank you to everyone who took part and those who bought tickets."