News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago UK National Lottery player comes forward to claim £46.2 million prize
1 hour ago Big Help Out: Royal youngsters join day of volunteering for coronation
3 hours ago Car left dangling over canal as passenger escapes into water
3 hours ago Dogs shot dead and man tasered in street by Met Police
3 hours ago Met Office says when hot weather will hit after bank holiday washout
5 hours ago Major change to GP appointments set to affect millions

Hartlepool RNLI music concert in historic St Hilda's Church raises impressive sum for lifesavers at sea

A concert at St Hilda’s Church on the Headland was hailed as a “tremendous success” after raising over £1,000 for Hartlepool RNLI.

By Mark Payne
Published 8th May 2023, 12:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 12:36 BST

The event in the beautiful historic church featured fantastic performances from the Hartlepool Ladies Choir, Durham Youth Connection Theatre Company and Hartlepool’s Kate Sirs School of Music.

In total, the evening raised £1,136 for the town’s lifeboat service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hartlepool RNLI chairman Malcolm Cook said: "The event was a tremendous success. The church was packed out and it was a privilege to listen to the various performers who supported the event."

Hartlepool Ladies Choir on stage during the fundraising concert at St Hilda's Church. RNLI/Tom CollinsHartlepool Ladies Choir on stage during the fundraising concert at St Hilda's Church. RNLI/Tom Collins
Hartlepool Ladies Choir on stage during the fundraising concert at St Hilda's Church. RNLI/Tom Collins
Most Popular

Malcolm thanked David Smith of the Cleveland and Durham Oddfellows who were instrumental in organising the concert.

He added: “Our Enterprise Branch did a brilliant job selling raffle tickets and providing refreshments throughout the evening."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

David Smith of the Cleveland and Durham Oddfellows said: "One massive effort produced an amazing evening for a tremendous cause.

"Thank you to everyone who took part and those who bought tickets."

Abbie Wells of the Kate Sirs School of Music performing at the event. RNLI/Tom CollinsAbbie Wells of the Kate Sirs School of Music performing at the event. RNLI/Tom Collins
Abbie Wells of the Kate Sirs School of Music performing at the event. RNLI/Tom Collins
Read More
Hartlepool Stage Society to stage Little Shop of Horrors during Platinum Jubilee...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Youth Connection Theatre company. RNLI/Tom CollinsYouth Connection Theatre company. RNLI/Tom Collins
Youth Connection Theatre company. RNLI/Tom Collins
Related topics:HartlepoolDavid Smith