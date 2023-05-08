The event in the beautiful historic church featured fantastic performances from the Hartlepool Ladies Choir, Durham Youth Connection Theatre Company and Hartlepool’s Kate Sirs School of Music.

In total, the evening raised £1,136 for the town’s lifeboat service.

Hartlepool RNLI chairman Malcolm Cook said: "The event was a tremendous success. The church was packed out and it was a privilege to listen to the various performers who supported the event."

Hartlepool Ladies Choir on stage during the fundraising concert at St Hilda's Church. RNLI/Tom Collins

Malcolm thanked David Smith of the Cleveland and Durham Oddfellows who were instrumental in organising the concert.

He added: “Our Enterprise Branch did a brilliant job selling raffle tickets and providing refreshments throughout the evening."

David Smith of the Cleveland and Durham Oddfellows said: "One massive effort produced an amazing evening for a tremendous cause.

"Thank you to everyone who took part and those who bought tickets."

Abbie Wells of the Kate Sirs School of Music performing at the event. RNLI/Tom Collins

