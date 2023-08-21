News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool RNLI rescue teenage swimmer off the Seaham coast

Hartlepool RNLI rescued a teenage swimmer who appeared to be in some difficulty during a call at the weekend.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 21st Aug 2023, 10:14 BST- 1 min read

Volunteer crew members were paged by Humber Coastguard to search for the swimmer approximately 250 metres off the Seaham coast.

The inshore and all weather lifeboats launched at 3.30pm on Saturday, August 19, and were on the scene at 4.05pm

The all weather lifeboat crew quickly located the swimmer and took the casualty onboard.

Pictured is a coastguard helicopter landing on the pier to collect the paramedic who attended the incident.
The coastguard helicopter lowered a paramedic on to the all weather lifeboat where the casualty was then assessed.

The paramedic and casualty were then transferred to Seaham Harbour where the emergency services were waiting.

Duty coxswain, Matt Adams, said: "We were lucky to find the casualty so quickly who was almost a mile off the harbour and was extremely tired but this is the sort of job we train for on a regular basis.

"With good team work from my fellow volunteers, we brought the incident to a safe and satisfactory conclusion.”

