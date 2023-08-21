Volunteer crew members were paged by Humber Coastguard to search for the swimmer approximately 250 metres off the Seaham coast.

The inshore and all weather lifeboats launched at 3.30pm on Saturday, August 19, and were on the scene at 4.05pm

The all weather lifeboat crew quickly located the swimmer and took the casualty onboard.

Pictured is a coastguard helicopter landing on the pier to collect the paramedic who attended the incident.

The coastguard helicopter lowered a paramedic on to the all weather lifeboat where the casualty was then assessed.

The paramedic and casualty were then transferred to Seaham Harbour where the emergency services were waiting.

Duty coxswain, Matt Adams, said: "We were lucky to find the casualty so quickly who was almost a mile off the harbour and was extremely tired but this is the sort of job we train for on a regular basis.