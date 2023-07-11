Hartlepool RNLI to host annual Water Safety Day in Seaton Carew with everyone invited to learn potentially life saving advice
The annual Hartlepool Water Safety Day will be held at Seaton Carew on Saturday, July 15, from 10am until 3pm behind the bus station on The Front.
Visitors will be able to meet the crews who keep us safe all year round, speak to other local organisations and enjoy some refreshments.
Hartlepool Water Safety Officer Jayne Mandeville said: "It's a free family fun day for everyone whilst learning about water safety, what the RNLI do, how to stay safe in and around the water, what the Lifeguards flags mean, Float to Live and much more".
Also in attendance will be Cipher Medical, Hartlepool Borough Council, Cleveland Police, Hartlepool Youth Service, Cleveland Fire Brigade, HM Coastguard, DS43 Community Defibrillators and refreshments from Milk no Sugar.
For more details email [email protected] or for life-saving advice go to rnli.org