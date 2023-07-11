News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Hartlepool RNLI to host annual Water Safety Day in Seaton Carew with everyone invited to learn potentially life saving advice

Hartlepool RNLI will share important information for staying safe around water mixed with fun at an event this weekend.
By Mark Payne
Published 11th Jul 2023, 10:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 10:37 BST

The annual Hartlepool Water Safety Day will be held at Seaton Carew on Saturday, July 15, from 10am until 3pm behind the bus station on The Front.

Visitors will be able to meet the crews who keep us safe all year round, speak to other local organisations and enjoy some refreshments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hartlepool Water Safety Officer Jayne Mandeville said: "It's a free family fun day for everyone whilst learning about water safety, what the RNLI do, how to stay safe in and around the water, what the Lifeguards flags mean, Float to Live and much more".

Learning how to use a throw bag at last years event. (Photo: RNLI/Tom Collins).Learning how to use a throw bag at last years event. (Photo: RNLI/Tom Collins).
Learning how to use a throw bag at last years event. (Photo: RNLI/Tom Collins).
Most Popular

Also in attendance will be Cipher Medical, Hartlepool Borough Council, Cleveland Police, Hartlepool Youth Service, Cleveland Fire Brigade, HM Coastguard, DS43 Community Defibrillators and refreshments from Milk no Sugar.

For more details email [email protected] or for life-saving advice go to rnli.org

Read More
14 more stunning pictures from the Hartlepool Tall Ships Races
Related topics:Seaton Carew