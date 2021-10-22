Hartlepool RNLI volunteer retires after 30 years of saving lives
A lifeboat volunteer has hung his waterproofs up for the final time after 30 years of protecting and saving lives at sea.
Fred Robinson, of the Headland, Hartlepool, has retired from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution’s (RNLI) town station as he reached his 70th birthday, which is the age limit for volunteering with the charity.
Fred, who became deputy launch authority during his service, now plans to retire permanently to his home in Portugal.
He said: “I know it's been said before but we really are one big family. The camaraderie is fantastic and especially when at sea when we have to look after each other when things get a bit tricky.”
Station mechanic and second coxswain Garry Waugh praised Fred as “a larger than life character” with “a great sense of humour and a caring attitude”.
Mr Waugh added: "He will be missed and our tuck shop takings will be down as Fred had a great appetite for crisps chocolate and basically anything edible."