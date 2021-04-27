Hartlepool RNLI volunteers awarded for their years of service and dedication to the life-saving charity

Hartlepool RNLI Enterprise Branch fundraisers(left to right) Ann Wray, Beryl Sherry and Christine Cook pictured with their long service awards.

Sisters Beryl Sherry and Ann Wray completed 30 years service and Christine Cook marked 20 years for the charity that saves lives at sea.

The three volunteers received long service awards which the chairman says are a ‘testament to the dedication’ they have shown for decades.

Branch chairman Beryl Sherry, who has been fundraising for 30 years, said: “The years have flown by since the branch was set up in 1991 and thanks to my fundraising team and the generosity of the Hartlepool public we have been able to support the life saving work of the volunteer crew members who have been really busy recently training and going out on shouts.”

Her sister, Ann Wray, joined the Enterprise branch three decades ago. She said: “I'm really missing being out there in the shopping centre and the local supermarkets with our stall meeting all my friends and the public who are great supporters of the charity.

"Hopefully the Covid situation will ease and we can get back to raising vital funds for out lifeboat crew. It's nice to be recognised for my contribution but it really is a team effort every time we are out and about.”

While treasurer Christine Cook added: “Every time the lifeboats are called out its quite satisfying to know I have played my part in hopefully saving a life at sea but from a fundraising point of view but again it really is a team effort.”

Since the RNLI was founded in 1824, its lifeboat crews and lifeguards have saved over 142,700 lives.

Hartlepool RNLI chairman Malcolm Cook said: “The awards are testament to the dedication and endeavour of the work the Enterprise Branch volunteers do to keep our lifeboats on call 24-7 and provide the crew members with the best kit to keep them safe at sea. I am very proud of them all as are all the crew and station officials at the lifeboat station.”

RNLI volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service around the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland coasts.