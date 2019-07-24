Kayakers train with Hartlepool RNLI. Picture: Stockton and Thornaby Canoe Club

Six members of the Stockton and Thornaby Canoe Club took part in a training exercise with the all weather lifeboat and crew off Hartlepool recently.

The hour long exercise involved a member of the kayakers being recovered from the sea onto the all-weather lifeboat and familiarisation with the capabilities of both the all-weather and inshore lifeboats.

Hartlepool RNLI coxswain Robbie Maiden was delighted with the attitude of the club members and their commitment to remaining safe whiole out on the open wayer: “It was a very worthwhile exercise with the kayakers as we worked together over a few scenarios that may occur at sea,” he said.

“I was especially impressed by the group’s professional approach to safety issues when at sea, such as carrying vhf radios and flares.

“We learnt that the kayakers can travel up to 20 miles a day along the shore, so having the correct communication equipment is vital should any of them need our help.”

Chris Arnison of the Stockton and Thornaby Canoe Club said members were extremely grateful to the RNLI volunteers for giving up their time: “It’s been really interesting to be involved with and learn about the resources available when working with the RNLI and the purpose of the charity,” he said.

'Overall it was an excellent learning exercise for both kayakers and lifeboat crew and It was nice to meet such a friendly and professional RNLI team, sound in the knowledge that such people are there for us should we ever need them and the crew were very complimentary of how well kitted out today’s kayakers were with drysuits, self rescue kit, tow lines, VHF/DSC radios, PLBs, flares, first aid kits etc'.

‘Following our exercise at sea we had a tour of the boathouse and also a look at the inshore lifeboat where we given a detailed talk about its capabilities.’