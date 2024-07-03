Hartlepool road reopens after ‘suspected wartime device’ discovered
A Hartlepool road has reopened following reports that a wartime device was found in a property.
Cleveland Police put a cordon in place on Spalding Road, in the Fens area of Hartlepool, on the evening of July 3.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “A cordon was in place for a short time whilst officers and colleagues from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team attended an incident whereby a suspected war-time device was located in a property.
"The item has now been safely removed by EOD colleagues.
“We would like to thank residents and members of the public for their patience whilst the incident was brought to a safe conclusion."
