A Hartlepool road has reopened following reports that a wartime device was found in a property.

Cleveland Police put a cordon in place on Spalding Road, in the Fens area of Hartlepool, on the evening of July 3.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “A cordon was in place for a short time whilst officers and colleagues from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team attended an incident whereby a suspected war-time device was located in a property.

"The item has now been safely removed by EOD colleagues.

