Nine-year-old Rory Betts, who goes to Eldon Grove Academy, in Eldon Grove, has achieved a Star of the Month award from Reading Solutions UK for his progress and dedication to improving his reading skills.

Reading Solutions UK is the home of Reading Plus, which is an online reading development programme used across the UK to improve pupils' reading fluency, stamina and comprehension.

This is a national award, with one winner announced every month out of 1,100 participating schools.

Nine-year-old Rory Betts holding his certificate for Star of the Month from Reading Solutions UK.

Rory was nominated by his year five class teacher, Cara Lord, who said: "He really values the programme and has already moved up five reading levels.”

She added: "He is a role model to other pupils who use Reading Plus."

In recognition of his efforts, Rory was also awarded a trophy and a £25 book voucher.

Speaking about his achievement, Rory said: "What I like most is the sense of achievement I feel when I level up or earn a combo.”

Eldon Grove Academy uses Reading Plus across its key stage two classes and builds it into their pupil’s weekly routines.

Ms Lord said: “Children are motivated and excited by Reading Plus. They always want to celebrate their achievements when moving up a level or earning a combo.”

