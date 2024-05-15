Hartlepool Round Table chairman James Black delighted after appointment at national level
and live on Freeview channel 276
James Black, who is currently the chairman of the local branch for 2024-25, has been appointed as the honorary National Round Table Britain & Ireland treasurer for the forthcoming two charitable years.
Hartlepool Round Table says it is testament to the strength and capabilities of its members and reflects James’s reflects dedication and leadership.
He said: “I'm excited about standing up and steering the organisation towards growth. I also look forward to exploring different approaches by connecting with other tables.”
It is not the first time that the town branch has played a central role on the organisation’s national stage.
James’s appointment follows in the footsteps of another Hartlepool member, Paul Thompson, who only a few years ago served a three-year term as national vice president, president and immediate past president.
Hartlepool Round Table stated: “James Black's appointment as Honorary National RTBI Treasurer is not only a source of pride for Hartlepool Round Table but also a testament to our commitment to excellence and service.
"Together, we look forward to leveraging this opportunity to further enhance the impact of our organisation on both a local and national level.”
The round table is open to men aged between 18 and 45 and provides an opportunity for socialising and raising money for local causes.
James joined Hartlepool’s 102 branch in 2006 and been part of its many large-scale events.
He added: “Every event is memorable, but the highlight has to be our annual beer festival, where we rally together to showcase over 50 beers, all in the spirit of charity.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.