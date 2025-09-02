Phil Mitchell was a “dedicated member” of Hartlepool Rovers FC, in West View Road, Hartlepool, for more than 40 years.

A town rugby club have paid tribute to one of their long-standing members following his death.

Solicitor Phil Mitchell has been remembered as a “dedicated member” of Hartlepool Rovers FC, in West View Road, Hartlepool, after more than 40 years at the club.

He “contributed in countless ways throughout his time” at Rovers, beginning his time there as a player from 1983 until 1991.

In 1991, he became the club’s honorary secretary for two years and in 1993, was appointed as club chairman – a position he held for 18 years.

Paying tribute to Phil, Hartlepool Rovers said in a statement: “Phil was a true gentleman whose presence and contributions will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to Carol, Thomas, Jonathan, Grace and the wider family during this difficult time.”

At the turn of the century, Phil became one of the club’s trustees, holding this position until 2021.

He also served as vice president of the club in 2011 and became president two years later in 2013.

Phil has also been remembered for his work outside the rugby club.

The club said: “Outside of rugby, Phil was a well-respected solicitor, known for his professionalism, integrity and dedication to his clients and colleagues alike.

"His standing in the legal community reflected the same values he brought to the club – commitment, fairness and a genuine care for others.”

Phil was also known as a family man, and was “extremely proud of his children and grandchildren” and “always there to offer support”.

The club said: "He would regularly talk about them with pride.”

Despite retiring from his formal management roles in recent years, Phil remained a “steadfast supporter” of the club and hundreds of people have since taken to Facebook to pay tribute to him.

Hartlepool Rugby Club, in Easington Road, said: “Deepest condolences from everyone at Old Boys. Our thoughts are with Phil’s family and friends and all at Rovers at this very sad time.”

West Hartlepool Rugby Club, in Catcote Road, added: “Such sad news. Sending our condolences to Carol and all of Phil’s family and friends and the wider Hartlepool Rovers FC family.”