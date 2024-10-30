Hartlepool Poppy Appeal is on course to hit a major milestone this year since its current organiser took up the reins.

Sian Cameron’s has been in charge of the Royal British Legion appeal for 15 years after she took up the mantle after the death of her dad Ian Cameron in 2010.

And this year could see the appeal reach £1million raised by Hartlepool since 2003 when Ian started the role.

Sian, who has been involved in the appeal for over 20 years, said: “If we have a good year we will hit our million in the town since Dad took over which I’m absolutely thrilled about.”

Sian Cameron in Middleton Grange shopping centre.

Last year, Hartlepool raised around £68,000. This year’s appeal is now well underway with dedicated stands in Middleton Grange shopping centre, and Tesco and Morrisons supermarkets.

Sian, who is also chair of the Hartleool Royal British Legion branch, said: “All the poppy boxes are out now across the town, well over 200 in shops and places.

"It’s always a time of year I really enjoy. It’s nice to get out and meet people and chat to them.”

Sian is once again supported by Marley Haggan and a small army of willing volunteers.

Sian Cameron with her late father, Ian Cameron who ran the Hartlepool Poppy Appeal prior to his death.

She added: “The same people come back year after year, circumstances willing, and really enjoy it.

"We always welcome more volunteers or if people want poppy boxes or wreaths we can do that too.”

The appeal is also supported every year by Rotary Hartlepool who man a stall in Asda supermarket, at Marina Way, during the second and final week of the appeal.

This year the the RBL has set a fundraising target of £51.3million through the Poppy Appeal to offer financial, employment, housing and mental health support for the armed forces community.

Lisa Tempest Hall, Poppy Appeal manager for Durham, Weardale and North Tees, said: “The exceptional hard work and commitment from our Poppy Appeal organisers help sustain the vital funds needed for our Armed Forces community.

"I am so grateful that Sian and Marley continue the outstanding legacy of Sian’s father keeping the Poppy Appeal relevant in Hartlepool.”

Sian thanked her employers NETA Training for allowing her the time off.

Anyone interested in getting involved in this year’s appeal can contact Sian on 07787 570601.