Hartlepool Rugby Club are one of just eight clubs from across the country selected to run out onto the famous turf in the Twickenham Takeover Day 2024 on Sunday, April 21.

It is part of rugby’s governing body the RFU’s Play Together Stay Together campaign which aims to help rugby clubs to gain and retain players.

Hartlepool RFC’s invitation is in recognition of their hard work over the last few seasons to help younger players transition to adult rugby at the club and gaining players by bringing people together on and off the pitch.

Hartlepool Rugby Club are off to Twickenham. Photo: John Bearby.

Liam Lester, director of rugby at Hartlepool RFC, said: “It’s an opportunity for teams and players that wouldn’t necessarily get to play at Twickenham to play there.

"It is only the second time that England Rugby have done it and I think over 200 clubs entered.

"It came as a bolt out of the blue when we were told we had been successful. When I got the email it was great.”

A mixed squad of 31 players from the club’s first, second, and third men’s teams, plus a couple from the under 18s team, will take part in three 20-minute games in the event.

Hartlepool Rugby Club in action. Photo: John Bearby.

Liam added: “I wanted it to be reflective of the squad as a whole and give a good show of representation.

"We were keen it wasn’t just going to be the better first team players.”

They are set to be supported by 140 spectators inside the 80,000 capacity stadium with three coaches laid on and others making their own way down to the capital.

Hartlepool Rugby Club are looking forward to playing on the turf at Twickenham. Photo: John Bearby.

Ten club officials will also be treated to hospitality in the stadium’s royal box.

The matches will be streamed by England Rugby on YouTube and covered live on England Rugby social media with plenty of famous faces due to be in attendance, including current and former internationals.

Liam added: “We can’t wait. It’s the home of English rugby.