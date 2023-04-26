The 37-year-old had not taken part in any charity runs since 2017 when he ran from Land’s End to John O’Groats for Alice House Hospice to raise a staggering £44,000.

But on Sunday he successfully crossed the finishing line to bring the total he has raised for the hospice over the last decade to more than £70,000.

He was delighted to complete the 26.2 mile route after undergoing three knee procedures and putting on two stones in the last six years.

Lee Dodgson with his medal after completing the London Marathon.

Lee, from the Hart Lane area, was also unable to train for the last six weeks due to the pain of a rib injury.

He said: “Ten years ago in 2013 I did my first marathon for the hospice.

“I knew it would be painful given the lack of training but was always confident I would get round.

"I just kept plodding on and managed to get round in four hours, 27 minutes and 26 seconds. I’m really pleased and glad I did it.”

Lee (purple shirt) running in the rain during Sunday's marathon.

The Hartlepool Power Station worker is on course to raise £3,500, which will be matched through power station owners EDF and the Prince’s Trust.

"Every time I do something for the hospice it’s the patients and the families I think about,” he added.

"Given what’s happened recently it’s sad they are losing some services. I just hope it doesn’t get any worse for them.”

Lee recreated the picture on the left from 2013 of him lifting godson Aaron Burgon after completing the marathon ten years apart.

Lee was cheered on in the marathon by his wife Claire as well as their good friends Kevin and Beccy Sharp.

At the finishing line, he recreated a photo with godson Aaron Burgon by hoisting him aloft just as he did back in 2013.

Alice House Hospice congratulated Lee on raising a fantastic amount of money towards patient care and support.

It said: "Lee’s ongoing support has made a huge difference to the lives of local families – we would like to say a huge thank you to Lee and all of his sponsors.

"Special thanks also to Lee’s employer and Hospice Patrons, EDF Power Station for their extra support.”