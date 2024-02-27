Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Corporation Club, known as The Clippy, in Whitby Street, Hartlepool, is shutting down on Saturday, March 2, after 56 years.

Taking to Facebook, the club said: “We want to say thank you to everyone who has hosted their parties in our function room, attended our events and our regulars who frequent the bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We would love it for you to share any pictures or stories you may have of your time at The Clippy.

The Clippy, in Whitby Street, closes its doors for the final time.

“And come visit us for a pint before we go.”

Established in 1968, The Clippy is hosting one final event featuring hits from the Seventies, Eighties and Nineties as well as Motown and soul classics.

The club has so far declined to comment further on the closure.