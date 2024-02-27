Hartlepool 's Clippy Club prepares to closes its doors for the final time after 56 years
The Corporation Club, known as The Clippy, in Whitby Street, Hartlepool, is shutting down on Saturday, March 2, after 56 years.
Taking to Facebook, the club said: “We want to say thank you to everyone who has hosted their parties in our function room, attended our events and our regulars who frequent the bar.
“We would love it for you to share any pictures or stories you may have of your time at The Clippy.
“And come visit us for a pint before we go.”
Established in 1968, The Clippy is hosting one final event featuring hits from the Seventies, Eighties and Nineties as well as Motown and soul classics.
The club has so far declined to comment further on the closure.
Owner Paul Rayner, however, has plans to reopen the nearby The Princess Helena, in Whitby Street, as an arts centre.