Poppys Hairdressing, in Victoria Road, is celebrating its 10th year as a member of mynewhair, which is a charity that supports and offers advice to those living with the effects of medical hair loss.

Last year it expanded its premises to add a private consultation room to support women across the region suffering from hair loss due to medical treatments, alopecia, female pattern baldness, pregnancy or hormone imbalances.

Janice Auton, founder of Poppys Hairdressing, said: “Hair plays an important part in how we are feeling and we understand how hair loss has an impact on our self-esteem and our loved ones.”

From left: Tracy Bourne, salon manager and qualified wig fitter at Poppys Hairdressing and Janice Auton, founder of Poppys Hairdressing.

Poppys was recognised for its dedication to wig services earlier this month by mynewhair founder and celebrity hairdresser Trevor Sorbie.

Trevor and his team in London have trained Poppys’ staff over the years, giving them the knowledge needed to educate clients on the importance of choosing the right wig for them.

Janice, who opened her business in 1988, added: “Since first meeting Trevor all those years ago, it has been my ambition to create a private place and work with a wig supplier so we could offer a full service here in Hartlepool.”

Janice said: “Often a wig can feel too thick but we have been trained on how to reduce the bulk and how to personalise the front area.”

One of the wigs available at Poppys Hairdressing.

Poppys is also an accredited wig fitter for The Little Princess Trust, which is a children's charity that funds research into childhood cancers and supplies real hair wigs to children and young people up to the age of 24.

Poppys offers free consultations to potential clients, including those who have purchased wigs from the NHS.

Speaking about the experience many women encounter when faced with hair loss, Janice said: “We are giving ladies their hair back. Hair that looks natural and feminine, giving them the confidence to face the world again.”

She added: “We help clients through these tender times in a private, professional and friendly service.”

Tracy Bourne, salon manager and qualified wig fitter at Poppys Hairdressing.

Tracy Bourne, salon manager and qualified wig fitter, said: “We are here if you need us. It is a service we offer because we care.”

For more information, visit https://www.poppyshairdressing.co.uk/wig-specialists-little-princess-trust.

Janice Auton, founder of Poppys Hairdressing.

