Father Christmas and his elves toured the streets of Hartlepool on his sleigh to visit children and families who came out to greet him.

Hartlepool Round Table held its popular Santa Tour today, Saturday December 4 after last year’s cancellation following the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour will continue tomorrow, Sunday December 4 with more stops for youngsters to meet Santa.

Take a look at these eight festive photos of the Santa Tour in Hartlepool.

1. Christmas cheer Youngsters greeted Santa and his sleigh at Seaton Carew's Hornby Park, at the start of Hartlepool Round Table's Santa Tour.

2. First Christmas Nick Speechly, 10 months old, said hello to Santa on the Christmas tour.

3. Wave! Families turned out to see Santa in Hartlepool.

4. Say cheese Youngsters gathered at Seaton Carew's Hornby Park, for the start of the Santa Tour.