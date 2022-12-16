Forty pupils from English Martyrs Catholic School and Sixth Form College, in Catcote Road, have signed up for the national programme.

The award aims to empower young people by developing new skills, overcoming obstacles and building confidence.

Careers lead Rebecca Leighton said: “We are so excited about this and I can’t wait to see how such a group of enthusiastic students rise to the many challenges that this brilliant award offers.”

Students from the English Martyrs Catholic School and Sixth Form College, in Catcote Road, who have signed up for the Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Headteacher Sara Crawshaw said: “The beauty of DofE is that it challenges students in a fun and rewarding way, boosts their self-confidence, independence and leadership skills and improves their CV, while encouraging them to be active and outdoors.”

Ms Crawshaw added: “This is about developing students’ learning beyond the curriculum to give them the very best tools to flourish.”