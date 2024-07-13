Hartlepool school leaver ‘heartbroken’ as she is barred from attending Manor Academy prom
Lacey Grundy, a student at Manor Academy, in Owton Manor Lane, Hartlepool, received confirmation via letter that she was not allowed to attend the event.
Mandie Grundy, Lacey’s mum, had already paid £1,300 for her daughter’s dress, a car, accessories and beauty appointments.
In the letter sent to Mandie three weeks before the school’s prom, Manor Academy wrote: “This decision has not been made lightly but has been made by taking into consideration attendance, behaviour and engagement in after school enrichment.”
Speaking before the prom, which took place earlier this week, Mandie said: “She is heartbroken because all of her friends are going.
"That school has been just a big let down.”
In a statement sent to the Mail, the Northern Education Trust said: “As many other schools do, Northern Education Trust defines criteria that students have to meet to enable attendance at a prom event.
"Being allowed to go is dependent on good attendance and good behaviour.
“Parents and students are advised of the criteria for attendance well in advance of the planned event, and students are issued with a ‘passport to prom’ which includes the expectations for fulfilment.
"These include good attendance, minimal lates, attendance at enrichment sessions and supportive intervention sessions, and all exams.
"Students are reminded of the criteria numerous times in assemblies.
“The criteria are applied fairly, reasonably and consistently for all year 11 students, and if students do not fulfil the necessary conditions, they are unfortunately denied access to prom.
“We cannot comment on individual cases, but the vast majority of Manor Academy students did meet the criteria this year."
Mandie said: “Fair enough if a child wasn't allowed to attend.
"But letting parents know three weeks before is a disgrace when they have all paid for dresses, cars etc that they can’t get refunded – and we are in a cost of living crisis too."
She added: “It’s just an absolute joke.”
