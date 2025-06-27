Prom season is officially upon us.placeholder image
Prom season is officially upon us.

Hartlepool school proms 2025: Dazzling photos from St Hild’s big night to kick off prom season

By Madeleine Raine
Published 27th Jun 2025, 12:08 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2025, 13:28 BST
Hartlepool’s prom season is now underway as Year 11 leavers from St Hild’s Church of England School celebrated the end of five years of study.

Pupils gathered in the Croft Gardens, on the Headland, before partying at Hardwick Hall.

Do you have any of your own photos to share? Why not send them in at [email protected] ?

These lads are all suited and booted ready for an unforgettable night.

1. Prom day is finally here

These lads are all suited and booted ready for an unforgettable night. Photo: Other, third party

Thanks to Emma Griffin for sending us this photo of St Hild's pupils looking smart for their prom.

2. Dressed smartly

Thanks to Emma Griffin for sending us this photo of St Hild's pupils looking smart for their prom. Photo: Emma Griffin

Looking lovely ladies.

3. Dressed to impress

Looking lovely ladies. Photo: Yulia Watson

Friends pose for a photo before they get ready to dance the night away at this year's prom.

4. Friends for life

Friends pose for a photo before they get ready to dance the night away at this year's prom. Photo: Emma Griffin

