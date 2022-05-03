Hartlepool school rated 'excellent' after inspection

St Peter’s Elwick Church of England Primary School, on the edge of Hartlepool, received the grading following a visit from the Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS).

Among its findings were that: "Those who feel small are elevated into giants through the impassioned drive that every single person should have fullness of life.

SIAMS focused its inspection on the effectiveness of the school’s Christian vision - from leadership at all levels - in enabling pupils and adults to flourish.

Students and staff jump for joy along with, far right, the Reverend Canon Janet Burbury.

Its subsequent report stated: “Humble Christian leadership is meticulously and authentically modelled by school leaders.

"As a result of this, all feel valued, all are valued and all flourish.

“Leaders ensure that all adults and pupils have a voice.

“The school’s vision is truly transformational in the authentically Christian way it boldly, and yet so humbly, enriches lives at St Peter’s Elwick.”

Delighted headteacher Katy Hill said afterwards: “The excellent grading is a true reflection of our fantastic pupils, dedicated staff, supportive parents and strategic governors.

“The whole school community at St Peter’s Elwick school care for one another and strive to ensure each of us all have fullness of life.”

St Peter’s Elwick is a part of the Northern Lights Learning Trust.