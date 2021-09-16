Hartlepool school receives government funding to replace ageing roof

West Park Primary School, in Hartlepool, is one of the schools to share the government windfall.

It will receive £343,000 to replace its existing roof in a bid to end it “regularly having to deal with leaks and maintenance”.

Middlesbrough’s Ayresome Primary School, part of Ad Astra Academy Trust along with West Park, will also receive substantial funding from the Government’s School Condition Improvement Fund.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Park Primary School, in Hartlepool, is to receive a new roof via government funding.

It has obtained £671,000 to re-wire the whole school and install state-of-the-art lighting.

Work at West Park is expected to start before the end of this year.

Headteacher Amanda Hall said: “The existing roof is around 20 years old and we are regularly having to deal with leaks and maintenance.

“The new roof will be fully insulated which will make the school much warmer and reduce our utility bills.”

Delighted headteacher Mandy Hall.

The re-wiring and lighting project at Ayresome will also start later this year and will be phased over a 12-month period.

Executive headteacher Charlotte Haylock commented: “The improvements will make the school much safer for our children and the LED lighting will significantly improve the learning environment.”

There are seven primary schools within Ad Astra Academy Trust.

The remaining five include Hartlepool’s Barnard Grove, Brougham and West View as well as Crooksbarn and Rosebrook in Stockton.

Andy Brown, the chief executive officer for Ad Astra Academy Trust, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive the funding which will enable us to undertake major improvements to two of our schools.

“Both of these schemes will improve energy efficiency and the annual savings will be re-invested in our schools.”

West Park is not the only Hartlepool school to recently succeed in its bid to improve its premises.

Part of Catcote Academy, off Catcote Road, will be redeveloped to replace an existing building with a new 16-classroom building.

The £2.75m “significant extension” will be funded by Hartlepool Borough Council and also include a quiet room, staff office and a gym with a high roof to allow for use of a trampoline,

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.