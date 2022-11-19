Hartlepool school with 'excellent reputation' for supporting children with additional needs is to expand

Hartlepool Borough Council chiefs outlined how Kingsley Primary School has an “excellent reputation” for supporting children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and has seen increased demand in recent years.

The school in Taybrooke Avenue is commissioned to provide 25 places offering additional resourced provision to children with autism, which in 2021-22 were full.

The latest meeting of the children’s services committee heard the success of the school has led to more parents of children with additional needs requesting places, even if they don’t live in the community, and transferring mid-year.

Kingsley Primary School has won planning permission to install a temporary new building to help it cater for more pupils with additional needs.

Danielle Swainston, council assistant director for joint commissioning, said the “significant number” of pupils enrolling with additional needs places extra pressure on the school.

Council chiefs therefore proposed funding Portakabin accommodation, planned to be temporary and in place for two years, to provide additional space to teach the young people, which was approved by councillors.

Ms Swainston said: “A recent review of the accommodation showed it was becoming unsafe and they were actually using every space possible including corridors, break out spaces and the hall to educate children.”

The cost of the council-funded build is around £190,000.

Council chiefs stressed they will also look to increase the number of places offering additional support for children with autism at Grange Primary School and St Helen’s Primary School.