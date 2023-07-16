Ten-year-old Abigail Moore once again wowed the celebrity judges, audience and her family and friends as she sang in the final of the competition on Saturday night.

She narrowly missed out on being one of the four finalists who competed to be crowned winner and win a dream VIP holiday to Universal resort in Orlando, Florida.

But mum Nikki Moore said Abigail, who goes to West Park Primary School, in Hartlepool, loved every minute of it.

She said: “It was really hard work for them. They were put through their paces but Abigail loved every aspect.”

"The amount of different people that she has met with so much experience and they’ve all passed it on to her.

"She had great vocal coaches including one who was a backing singer for Elton John.Nikki and Abigail’s dad Bob were in the audience of Saturday’s final which saw each coach’s team of four perform a song together before the coaches had to pick one person to go through to the final sing off.

Team Danny led by McFly’s Danny Jones, which Abigail was part of, sang Flowers by Miley Cyrus.

Abigail Moore on stage during the grand final of The Voice Kids UK. (Photo: ITV).

Nikki added: “It was really emotional. We had seen her do dress rehearsal and things but the actual show with all the audience and coaches was breathtaking.

"The support that Abigail had from the audience was just unbelievable. We were speechless and so proud.”

The show was recorded at Elstree studios in London in March.

Danny described Abigail as his “tiny pop princess” and said: “Wow. For a ten-year-old to have a voice like that.”

Team Danny: Will Edgar, Abigail Moore, Alexandra Perez Ramos, Oscar Hartland perform. (Photo Copyright ITV Plc)

When forced to pick his finalist he said it was “so hard” but went with Will Edgar.

The eventual winners were twins Shanice and Andrea Nyandoro from Team Will.i.am.

