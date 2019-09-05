Hartlepool schoolgirl taken to hospital after collision with car
An 11-year-old schoolgirl is receiving hospital treatment after she was injured in a collision with a car.
The incident involving a Volkswagen Golf took place in Raby Road, Hartlepool, near the junction with Phillips Road, on Wednesday, September 4, at 2.45pm.
A Cleveland Police spokesman said: “As a result of the collision, the girl was taken to the University Hospital of North Tees where she is being treated for a fracture to her ankle.”
Witnesses should contact PC Daniel Waugh on 101, quoting 152463.