Hartlepool school's bake off challenge supports cancer charity

Eldon Grove Academy, in Hartlepool, invited youngsters and their relatives to enter The Great Eldon Grove Bake Off with the resulting creations served at a coffee afternoon.

The event, which ended with a mammoth cake sale, was the first event in school since before the pandemic and raised more than £1,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Headteacher Christian Park explained it was important for the school and community to be able to come together again, adding: "The school community has really come together, in force, since school reopened at the start of September. There is a real sense of community spirit and togetherness here."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Winners of the Great Eldon Grove Bake Off challenge.

The school is part of Extol Trust, whose chief executive Julie Deville said that the event highlighted the power and importance of working in partnership with families and communities.

More events are planned across the school’s academic year.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.