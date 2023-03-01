News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool school’s classrooms transformed as curiosity approach expands

Classrooms have been completely transformed as a Hartlepool school expanded its curiosity approach.

By Pamela Bilalova
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 4:10pm

West View Primary School, in Davison Drive, first started using the approach in July 2021 and since the start of this academic year it has included Year 1 pupils as well.

The curiosity approach involves use of neutral backgrounds and real-life items for play instead of toys.

Headteacher Lauren Furness said:“The children have really been enjoying those opportunities to be independent in their play, have their own opportunities to take learning in their own direction and follow their own interests.

The classrooms have seen lots of redecoration.
"It’s certainly very different to what we’ve done in Year 1 previously but it makes that transition from reception into Year 1 more seamless and it’s building up what they’ve done and how they’re learning in early years.”

The school has said that one of the advantages of the the approach is that it helps children stay focused for longer periods of time.

The approach has seen children focus for longer periods of time.
Children use authentic resources to play.
The sand area in nursery. The approach was initially brought in among early years pupils.
The approach ensures the lighting is not overstimulating.
West View Primary SchoolHartlepool