Hartlepool school's festive fair returns after pandemic postponement

A festive market, seasonal food, snow globe and even an appearance by children’s character The Grinch are all promised at the event at West Park Primary School, in Coniscliffe Road, Hartlepool, on Saturday, November 27, between 10.30am and 2.30pm.

Entry to the annual event, which was postponed last year because of the pandemic, is 50p and Sally Forsyth, the chair of the Friends of West Park Primary School, said: “This is one of our major annual fundraising and school social events raising thousands every year for the things that the school’s budgets are unable to cover.

"This year we are raising funds for an outdoor play area in the school yard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Park Primary School, in Hartlepool, is hosting a Christmas fair later this month.

“This is our first fair since the pandemic and so we are delighted to welcome everyone from the local community back to our school to join in the fun.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.