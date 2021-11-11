Hartlepool school's festive fair returns after pandemic postponement
The public are invited to a school’s Christmas fair and to support its efforts to fund a new outdoor play area.
A festive market, seasonal food, snow globe and even an appearance by children’s character The Grinch are all promised at the event at West Park Primary School, in Coniscliffe Road, Hartlepool, on Saturday, November 27, between 10.30am and 2.30pm.
Entry to the annual event, which was postponed last year because of the pandemic, is 50p and Sally Forsyth, the chair of the Friends of West Park Primary School, said: “This is one of our major annual fundraising and school social events raising thousands every year for the things that the school’s budgets are unable to cover.
"This year we are raising funds for an outdoor play area in the school yard.
“This is our first fair since the pandemic and so we are delighted to welcome everyone from the local community back to our school to join in the fun.”