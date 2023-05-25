News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool Scout group celebrates 90th birthday

Members past and present joined together to celebrate the group’s 90th anniversary with a special service and barbecue.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 25th May 2023, 14:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 14:18 BST

The 40th Hartlepool Scout Group was founded in 1933 and to mark its 90th birthday held a celebration in its Tunstall Avenue venue with nearly 100 members, parents and supporters attending.

Scouts is a global youth movement that engages with and supports young people aged six to fourteen, with more than 7,000 groups across the globe.

Scout members past and present reaffirmed their promises at the service with a new Beaver also joining the group.

Hartlepool's 40th Scout Group celebrates its 90th anniversary with special service and barbecue.Hartlepool's 40th Scout Group celebrates its 90th anniversary with special service and barbecue.
Bill Gibbon, who joined the group in 1958, recalled his own memories and the skills and experiences he gained through the Scouts.

Scout leader Alan Hodgson said: “It was a real pleasure to see so many of our past members coming along to meet old friends and share memories.

"Scouting has stood the test of time and still provides enormous benefits for young people.”

Related topics:Scouts