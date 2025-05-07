Hartlepool service veterans lead salute to VE Day commemorations
Members of Hartlepool’s ex-servicemen’s associations and the mayor will gather at the war memorial in Victory Square today to lay wreaths and celebrate 80 years since the end of the Second World War.
Members of the public are encouraged to join in too.
Hartlepool veterans Robert Johnson, 85, and Brian Gorton, 91, who went on to serve their country in the RAF and Durham Light Infantry respectively, both remember joyous street parties.
Mr Johnson, who served all over the world including in The Falklands conflict, said: “I remember being in the street with a flag, and all the songs like We’ll Meet Again.”
Mr Gorton, a former corporal PT instructor, said: “It is important we remember. We don’t want that happening again.
"It’s a good job Churchill was a fine man.”
A number of commemorations are taking place across Hartlepool to mark the anniversary.
The Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool, Councillor Carole Thompson, will attend a ceremony being organised by the Hartlepool Armed Forces Liaison Group with support from the council at the war memorial from 10.45am on Thursday.
Councillor Chris Wallace, the council's Armed Forces Champion, said: "The 80th anniversary of VE Day is a hugely important occasion, and one that provides us with an opportunity to honour the servicemen and servicewomen who so courageously put their lives on the line – and in many cases made the ultimate sacrifice – to ensure that future generations could live in freedom.
"However, defeating Nazi Germany was a whole nation effort, so the anniversary is also a chance for us to recognise the dedication, commitment and sheer hard work of those civilians who worked tirelessly on the Home Front to provide resources for the nation as a whole and support for our military forces.”
Cllr Wallace encouraged people to go along and get involved with today’s ceremony.
The council have also been flying three special VE flags outside Hartlepool Civic Centre from yesterday evening until tomorrow morning.
