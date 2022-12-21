Hartlepool set for fifth Greggs bakery shop with new tanning salon to also open next door

Proposals have been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council planning department to divide the former Carphone Warehouse shop at Anchor Retail Park, in Hartlepool, into two units.

A tanning studio would open at one of the sites while the other would be home to a new store for British bakery chain Greggs, according to the plans from Canada Life.

A statement from NTR Planning in support of the application said the development would improve the “character and appearance” of the building and have no “significant adverse effects” on the area.

It said: “They will create employment opportunities in the locality.

"If the unit were to remain vacant its presence would continue to adversely impact on existing tenants at Anchor Retail Park and also reduce investor confidence.

“The proposal will instead have a positive impact in respect of consumer choice, job creation and growth.”

It adds the development would enhance the existing offer at Anchor Retail Park, which is currently home to stores such as M&S Simply Food, Boots, Next, TK Maxx and Currys along with a Nando’s restaurant.

Documents state other locations were considered although there were “no suitable available alternative sites for the proposed development”.

The proposal involves both internal and external works to enable the subdivision of the existing building while an outdoor seating area would also be provided for the new Greggs.

The bakery chain is seeking to open at 6am as part of the plans to serve the “early morning trade” and proposals add this should be no issue due to its location.

Documents note Hartlepool is currently home to four Greggs stores located in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Belle Vue Way, Powlett Road and in Catcote Road.

The vacant Anchor Retail Park unit was most recently home to Carphone Warehouse, which closed all of its standalone stores in April 2020.

A decision is expected to be made on the proposals in January.