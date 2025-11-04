A Hartlepool couple are celebrating 25 years of serving their community by giving their shop a new look and name.

Paramjit and Rajbjr Rai, who have proudly run their local store for a quarter of a century, have reinvested in the community by transforming it into a GoLocalExtra.

The newly refurbished store, located on King Oswy Drive, in Hartlepool, officially re-launched on Thursday, October 31, marking an exciting new chapter for the long-established business.

The transformation includes a modern new layout, improved facilities and an expanded range of products.

Paramjit said: “We’ve been part of this community for 25 years and it means so much to us to give something back.

"This refit is about providing better choice, better value and a better experience for everyone who walks through our doors.”

To mark the occasion, the couple invited Hartlepool councillor Brenda Harrison to cut the ribbon.

Councillor Harrison praised the couple’s dedication and commitment, saying it was wonderful to see local business owners reinvesting back into their community.

From left, Paramjit Rai, Rajbjr Rai, Sukhraj Rai and Councillor Brenda Harrison.

She said: “Paramjit and Rajbjr have shown what true community spirit looks like. It’s fantastic to see local people continuing to invest in Hartlepool and create something positive for residents.

"Their commitment over the past 25 years is something to be really proud of.”

Local residents turned out in force to celebrate the opening, enjoying giveaways, special offers and Halloween-themed fun throughout the day.

Rajbjr said: “This shop has always been more than just a business – it’s part of the community.

"We’re so grateful for everyone’s support and can’t wait to welcome customers old and new to see the changes.”