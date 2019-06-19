Hartlepool shoppers raise more than £1,000 for two amazing children's charities
A ‘great day’ of fundraising activities saw shoppers in Hartlepool raise over £1,000 for sick children.
Middleton Grange shopping centre’s One Great Day charity event on Saturday, June 15, saw visitors take part in traditional summer fete activities, including hook a duck, guess the name of the teddy, face painting, and with plenty of giveaways up for grabs.
It raised more than £1,000 which will be split between Zoe’s Place baby hospice in Middlesbrough and Great Ormond Street Hospital.
Middleton Grange manager Mark Rycraft said: “Thank you to everyone who came along to support our One Great Day event.
“It provided a fantastic opportunity for the local community to come together while helping children that really need support.
“Hosting an event like this really is a fun way to give something back to assist the wonderful work of Zoe’s Place and Great Ormond Street Hospital Charity which supports patients and families from across the UK.”
Zoe’s Place provides palliative, respite and end of life care to children aged from birth to five who are suffering from life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.
Sarah Jackson, volunteer co-ordinator at Zoe’s Place, said: "We are absolutely delighted with the amount raised, thank you to all those involved.
“The One Great Day Event has always been close to our hearts here at Zoe's Place Baby Hospice. It not only give us the opportunity to speak with our local Teesside community about the great work we do here but also how their donations raised on the day will massively help us to keep the doors of the hospice open during these challenging times."