The RNLI raised £677 in total, selling magnets, stationery and figurines.

Volunteers also provided support and advice to the public alongside their mascot Stormy Stan.

Enterprise branch chairperson Beryl Sherry said: "We had a fantastic day at the shopping centre.”

Hartlepool RNLI mascot 'Stormy Stan' at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre with fundraisers. From left to right: Colin and Kath Bird, Beryl Sherry, Anne Wray and Malcolm Cook.

She added: "Once again, I have to praise the shoppers for their generosity and kind remarks for our volunteer lifeboat crew.”

The RNLI is a voluntary charity that relies on donations alone to provide 24-hour search and rescue support along the UK and Republic of Ireland coasts.

Since its foundation in 1824, the charity has saved more than 142,700 lives.

Ms Sherry said: "The support for the RNLI in the town really is amazing and I have to thank shopping centre manager Mark Rycraft and his team for their help".

Advertisement Hide Ad