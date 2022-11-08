Hartlepool shoppers support RNLI in community fundraiser
Shoppers at Hartlepool’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre raised hundreds of pounds for a lifeboat charity at its weekend fundraiser.
The RNLI raised £677 in total, selling magnets, stationery and figurines.
Volunteers also provided support and advice to the public alongside their mascot Stormy Stan.
Enterprise branch chairperson Beryl Sherry said: "We had a fantastic day at the shopping centre.”
She added: "Once again, I have to praise the shoppers for their generosity and kind remarks for our volunteer lifeboat crew.”
The RNLI is a voluntary charity that relies on donations alone to provide 24-hour search and rescue support along the UK and Republic of Ireland coasts.
Since its foundation in 1824, the charity has saved more than 142,700 lives.
Ms Sherry said: "The support for the RNLI in the town really is amazing and I have to thank shopping centre manager Mark Rycraft and his team for their help".
For more information about the charity or to donate, visit https://rnli.org/.