Hartlepool sibling singers Khalysis release new song for Miles For Men

Sisters Olivia Crawford and Georgia Fletcher, who perform as Khalysis, have written Here With Me for Miles For Men’s new initiative called Day Dreams.

Day Dreams has been created by Miles For Men founder Micky Day as a legacy to his daughter Demi Leigh Day who sadly died last December aged just 21 after a battle against cancer.

Miles For Men say Demi was was a beautiful, bright young girl who had an amazing will and determination for life and Micky wants her to be remembered far and wide.

Sisters Olivia Crawford and Georgia Fletcher

Day Dreams will make dreams come true for any terminally ill children between the ages of newborn and 25 to give them and their families treasured memories.

Khalysis, formerly Liv ‘N’ G, wrote Here With Me to help raise funds for Day Dreams.

With lyrics like ‘every touch, every kiss, all the things that I will miss, they will keep you here with me’, they hope it will touch the hearts of anyone who has lost someone.

Micky, 46, said: “Every time I listen to it I cry, the words are so touching, they are both so talented singer songwriters, two amazing young girls who are inspiring artists and a credit to their family, from our hearts thank you all so much, Demi will live on forever in our hearts and the song will too.”

Olivia Crawford and Georgia Fletcher picking up their Best of Hartlepool Award in 2017

A live video of the song played at the opening of a bar named after Demi was watched by over 42,000 people on the Miles For Men Facebook page in just three days.

Georgia, 25, added: “We wanted to write something Micky and Miles for Men would be proud of, and that would be relatable to others who have lost.

“We believe that even though someone you love isn’t present they will always be here with you.

“We hope it raises a lot of money for an amazing cause.”

Khalysis have written the song for Miles For Men's Day Dreams.

Here With Me is available to preorder now on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play and others, and is officially released on Friday, August 23.