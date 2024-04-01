Hartlepool singer Michael Rice advances to next round of US talent show after surviving ‘biggest cut in American Idol history’

One of Hartlepool’s talented musicians battles it out against more than 100 contestants at the third round of a popular United States singing competition.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 1st Apr 2024, 15:01 BST
Hartlepool’s very own Michael Rice sang his heart out at American Idol’s Hollywood Week, making it through to the next round of the competition – the Showstopper.

Michael, 26, performed a powerful rendition of Adele’s Turning Tables after being given only one shot to impress the judges as part of the show’s new Idol Arena.

On its 22nd series, Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan introduced their audience to the show’s first Idol Arena – also known as the “gladiator’s pit” – where each singer had to perform on stage at random, watched by 142 other contestants hoping to make it through to the next round.

The show’s judges could only pick 56 contestants to advance to the Showstoppers round however, sending 87 disappointed hopefuls home.

