Hartlepool’s very own Michael Rice sang his heart out at American Idol’s Hollywood Week, making it through to the next round of the competition – the Showstopper.

Michael, 26, performed a powerful rendition of Adele’s Turning Tables after being given only one shot to impress the judges as part of the show’s new Idol Arena.

On its 22nd series, Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan introduced their audience to the show’s first Idol Arena – also known as the “gladiator’s pit” – where each singer had to perform on stage at random, watched by 142 other contestants hoping to make it through to the next round.