Katie Colborn, 21, released her first single ‘Everyday Heroes’ in 2022 and released her fifth on Friday, August 25.

New single, ‘Dear Harry’, is about young love and a date at the beach, and is inspired by her own hero, Harry Styles.

Known to her fans as Katie C, the singer-songwriter said: "I wrote this song with the summer in mind. I wanted it to be about a dream day out, going to the beach, sitting in a cafe, listening to someone play guitar.

"I wrote this a couple of weeks before seeing Harry Styles’ Love on Tour. I was excited about going to the concert and with a nod to ‘Adore you’, I’ve included the line, ‘You’re the one I adore’.”

In 2022, music performance and production college student Katie, who is from Hartlepool, featured on the Sunderland-based ISG Platform North East programme.

This local initiative helped provide young artists with hands-on experience in the music industry, introducing them to songwriting and helping them record their own singles.

It has been two years since Katie released her first single but she has already come a long way.

She said: “It’s early days but I feel like I’m growing as a songwriter. The song topics have been quite varied so far so I guess I’m still finding my way.”