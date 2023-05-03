Hartlepool singer-songwriter Michael Gallagher returns with second single of 2023

Michael Gallagher, 26, returns with new song Hannah, just three months after the release of Teach me How to Swim in January.

The new track follows a run of sold out shows at Independent Sunderland and Hartlepool Town Hall earlier this year.

He also headlined Stockton Calling on its BBC Introducing stage.

Michael is set to release an EP later this year./Photo: Barnaby Fairley

Michael said: “Unlike a lot of my previous releases that have been born from personal experiences and relationships, Hannah was something that was born out of complete fiction. I picked a random name and decided to write a catchy pop song, something that would stick around in peoples heads and be fun to sing along to at one of my live shows.

“The song is a typical ‘boy meets girl’ love song, which I imagine a lot of people will have had similar experiences that they can relate to!”

Michael, who grew up in the Dyke House area, has already performed the single live, getting a great response from the audience, with fans aloft on shoulders at a recent show.

The musician previously told the Mail an EP containing four songs is also in the works.

The project is expected to be released later this year.

"Whenever I’ve written songs back in the past it’s always been writing song, after song, after song,” he said of the EP back in January

