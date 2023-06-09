Hartlepool sisters Olivia and Georgia Crawford will perform alongside 911 and Liberty X at the Blyth Live event organised by Blyth Town Council on Saturday, June 17.

Events manager Julie Summers said: “The popularity of the girls is increasing month on month and we are very lucky to have them on the stage at the Blyth Live Festival this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know that their songs will appeal to the crowds and they will be a great warm up for 911 and Liberty X.

Olivia (left) and Georgia Crawford.

"Who knows, in a few years’ time, they may well be headliners here themselves?”

Previously known as Liv ‘n’ G, it was not until Sunderland musician Dave Stewart convinced them to change their name that they became known as Khalysis.