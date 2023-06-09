News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool sisters announced as warm up act for Blyth Live this summer

Two sisters who have been performing together for more than a decade will take to the stage at a popular music festival.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 9th Jun 2023, 13:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jun 2023, 16:20 BST

Hartlepool sisters Olivia and Georgia Crawford will perform alongside 911 and Liberty X at the Blyth Live event organised by Blyth Town Council on Saturday, June 17.

Events manager Julie Summers said: “The popularity of the girls is increasing month on month and we are very lucky to have them on the stage at the Blyth Live Festival this year.

"We know that their songs will appeal to the crowds and they will be a great warm up for 911 and Liberty X.

Olivia (left) and Georgia Crawford.Olivia (left) and Georgia Crawford.
Olivia (left) and Georgia Crawford.
"Who knows, in a few years’ time, they may well be headliners here themselves?”

Previously known as Liv ‘n’ G, it was not until Sunderland musician Dave Stewart convinced them to change their name that they became known as Khalysis.

The sisters are also expected to release an EP record on June 16 entitled Majesty.

