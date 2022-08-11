Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sisters Jemma and Emily from Florians Florist in West View bought 100 ice pops to give to Royal Mail workers during what has been one of the hottest days of the week.

Hartlepool experienced temperatures of 26C on Thursday, prompting the sisters to show their appreciation for postal workers who keep deliveries going in all weathers.

Jemma, 38, and Emily, 32, took to Facebook earlier in a bid to find as many Royal Mail workers as possible.

Emily (pictured left) and Jemma (pictured right) with a postman on duty, offering ice pops and cold water in Hartlepool.

Within minutes, people from across the town were getting in touch and post workers were ringing each other to get involved.

Florist worker Jemma Boocock said: "My brother-in-law is a postman and he’s been coming home absolutely drenched to the bone.

"He’s been lethargic because of the heat.

"We just wanted to track them all down and give them a bit of sugar with the ice pops.”

Florians Florist shut its doors earlier today to take to the streets to try and reach as many Royal Mail workers as possible.

The sisters managed to reach 14 different post workers on their route, offering cold water and sweet treats to brighten their day.

Jemma later expressed her concerns for the health of the workers: “They can’t carry drinks about because they’ve got enough to carry with all the mail.

"They keep their stuff in the van but if they keep their stuff in the van, it’s warm...it’s really warm.”