A mum who has lost over five stones hopes to inspire others to follow in her weight loss footsteps.

Melanie Lawson has shed five stone and one pound with Slimming World in Hartlepool and says if she can do it, anyone can.

The mum-of-four, from West View, is delighted to have recently hit her target weight loss since joining the group around 18 months ago.

She did it alongside her sister Natalie Atkinson, 36, who has lost an incredible 9.5 stones – around half her body weight.

Melanie, who attends Slimming World at Hartlepool Catholic Club, said: “I would have never had done this without my sister being beside me along the way and I am forever thankful for that.

"Changing the way we look at food and make meals has completely changed our lives. We are able to do more things with our children and are now both at a healthy weight.

"Losing the weight for us was a task and to get were we are now is a achievement in itself."

Melanie and Natalie supported each other to ditch expensive and fattening takeaways in favour of home-cooked healthier alternatives.

Melanie (left) and Natalie following their terrific weight loss.

Natalie, who attends the group at West View Advice and Resource Centre, in Miers Avenue, initially weighed 17st 6lbs, and would spend up to £100 a week on takeaways.

They say losing the weight has given them more confidence and energy.

Mel, 37, who now weights eight and a half stones, said: “I’m so happy at hitting target. I’m more active and I’m not ashamed of my image any more.”

She also praised her “fab” consultant Linda Pounder and her group for all their support and encouragement.

Natalie Atkinson (left) and sister Melanie Lawson before they embarked on their weight loss journey.

Melanie added: “It's not just a weight loss group, it’s a friendly place to gather each week with no judgement.

"We are all there to support each other. If I can do it anyone can.

"If I can get one person through the doors and help them in any way I would. I love to share meal ideas, cook and most of all enjoy doing things with my family.”

