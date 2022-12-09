The college and Hartlepool Action Lab – a collection of community groups, voluntary and public sector agencies, and businesses – are holding their second annual Volunteer Fair on Tuesday, December 13, and Thursday, December 15.

It aims to bring together students looking to gain valuable skills and experience, and local organisations that do all kinds of good work in Hartlepool.

Darren Leighton, communications and connections worker, with Hartlepool Action Lab, said: “It’s a symbiotic relationship.

A Hartlepool Sixth Form College student talking to Justice First at last year's volunteer fair. Picture by FRANK REID

"It means small organisations can thrive and volunteers can gain skills that without employment or volunteer opportunities that may not get.”

Organisations set to attend the fair include Hartlepool Big Town Tidy Up, Hartlepool Borough Council, which is looking for Tall Ships volunteers, Hartlepower and Hartlepool Sport.

They will be looking for social researchers, environmental champions and more.

