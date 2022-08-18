Hartlepool Sixth Form students and staff praised after 'stunning' A-level results

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year the college saw a 5.5% increase in students receiving high grades since last year and a 5% increase in those receiving A-Cs.

Campus principal Jane Reed said: “I am absolutely elated. As we expected, they were stunning results.”

Eighteen-year-old Mia Robertson, from Park Road, Hartlepool, achieved three A*s in chemistry, physics and maths and an A in further maths.

Hartlepool Sixth Form students celebrate their A-level results.

Mia is going to University College London (UCL) to study natural sciences, something she has always wanted to pursue.

She said: “The teachers are remarkable at Hartlepool Sixth Form and the STEM department is amazing. I really couldn’t have asked for better teachers.”

Fellow student, 18-year-old Sophie Christie, achieved four A*s in psychology, chemistry, biology and her Extended Project Qualification (EPQ).

Sophie, who is going to Sunderland University to study medicine, said: “I’d like to thank my teachers Katherine, James and Nick. I couldn’t have done it without them. They went above and beyond.”

Mia Robertson, 18, with her exam results. She achieved three A*s in chemistry, physics and maths as well as an A in further maths.

Friends Paige Capper, 19, and Erin Montgomery, 18, were both pleased with their BTEC results in children’s play, learning and development.

Paige, who travelled every day from Norton, achieved three distinctions while Erin, from Foggy Furze, received two distinctions* and one distinction.

Another delighted A-Level student, Matthew Fenwick, aged 18, will be studying maths and statistics at Newcastle University after receiving an A* in maths, A in physics, B in chemistry and C in further maths.

Matthew said: “I was very nervous getting my results, but I did better than I expected.”

Erin Montgomery, 18, left, and Paige Capper, 19, right, are pleased with their A-level results at Hartlepool Sixth Form.

Ms Reed said: "We need to remember that not everyone quite gets what they want but there are many opportunities out there.”

She added: "We really pride ourselves on offering support in and out of the classroom. College is more than just academic, it’s about the whole experience.”

Ms Reed spoke about the struggles most students faced as a result of the pandemic.

She said: "To reach this point has been a real challenge with the pandemic causing all kinds of disruption to their studies, which makes us very proud today, as this success is so well deserved.”

Hartlepool Sixth Form achieved a 95.3% overall pass rate for A-Levels, with 10 subjects receiving a 100% pass rate.